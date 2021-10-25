thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Earnings results for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. The firm earned $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Eagle Bancorp Montana are expected to decrease by -1.95% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.51 per share. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

like Eagle Bancorp Montana stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 59.70% of gave Eagle Bancorp Montana an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eagle Bancorp Montana has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Bancorp Montana is 16.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Bancorp Montana will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.92% next year. This indicates that Eagle Bancorp Montana will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

In the past three months, Eagle Bancorp Montana insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp Montana is held by insiders. 40.19% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp Montana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)



The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp Montana is 7.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp Montana is 7.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

