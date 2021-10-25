eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Raised by Truist to $75.00

eBay stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. eBay stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $75.00. The analysts previously had $66.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of eBay traded up $0.25 on friday, reaching $80.84. 2997887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5382809. On friday, Shares of eBay closed at $80.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19. While on yearly highs and lows, eBay today has traded high as $81.06 and has touched $79.90 on the downward trend.

eBay Earnings and What to expect:

eBay last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year ($18.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.75 per share. eBay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. eBay will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of eBay is 4.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of eBay is 4.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.62. eBay has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eBay has a P/B Ratio of 15.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$77.68 And 5 day price change is $6.67 (8.98%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,106,708. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $73.82 and 20 day price change is $7.25 (9.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,698,752. 50 day moving average is $73.97 and 50 day price change is $6.90 ( 9.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,615,089. 200 day moving average is $65.38 and 200 day price change is $26.44 (48.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,107,500.

Other owners latest trading in eBay :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 35,944 which equates to market value of $2.50M and appx 0.10% owners of eBay

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 754,502 which equates to market value of $52.57M and appx 0.10% owners of eBay

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 7,540 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of eBay

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.78% for eBay

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING