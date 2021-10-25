Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG to Neutral

Enbridge stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Enbridge Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Enbridge traded down -$0.14 on Friday, reaching $42.66. 1445294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3805096. Shares of Enbridge were trading at $42.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.Enbridge has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $43.21. While on yearly highs and lows, Enbridge's today has traded high as $42.89 and has touched $42.53 on the downward trend.

Enbridge Earnings and What to expect:

Enbridge last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Enbridge are expected to grow by 12.11% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.50 per share. Enbridge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Enbridge is 18.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Enbridge is 18.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Enbridge has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enbridge has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $42.82 And 5 day price change is $0.08 (0.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,427,425. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.50 and 20 day price change is $2.34 (5.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,058,551. 50 day moving average is $40.26 and 50 day price change is $3.54 ( 9.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,669,823. 200 day moving average is $38.26 and 200 day price change is $9.38 (28.13%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,149,273.

Other owners latest trading in Enbridge :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 207,922 which equates to market value of $8.28M and appx 0.20% owners of Enbridge

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Eudaimonia Partners LLC were 31,225 which equates to market value of $1.24M and appx 0.20% owners of Enbridge

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 5,134,815 which equates to market value of $204.23M and appx 0.10% owners of Enbridge

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 48.05% for Enbridge

