Earnings and Growth Analysis : Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Earnings results for Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti last released its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. Eneti has generated ($18.28) earnings per share over the last year (($38.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease by -63.19% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $1.41 per share. Eneti has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Eneti stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for NETI. The average twelve-month price target for Eneti is $23.00 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Eneti has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Eneti has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $15.70. Eneti has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eneti does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Eneti will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.84% next year. This indicates that Eneti will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

In the past three months, Eneti insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.46% of the stock of Eneti is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI



Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease by -63.19% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Eneti is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eneti is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eneti has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

