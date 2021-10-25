Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Essex Property Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Essex Property Trust Upgraded by Evercore ISI on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Outperform. The analysts previously had rating of In-Line.

Shares of Essex Property Trust traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $335.99. 41885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245041. Shares of Essex Property Trust were trading at $335.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average is $297.84.Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $333.74 and a 12 month high of $337.43. While on yearly highs and lows, Essex Property Trust's today has traded high as $336.50 and has touched $333.74 on the downward trend.

Essex Property Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Essex Property Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $1.99. Essex Property Trust has generated $12.82 earnings per share over the last year ($6.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.2. Earnings for Essex Property Trust are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $12.37 to $13.38 per share. Essex Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Essex Property Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13723636”.

Earnings for Essex Property Trust are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $12.37 to $13.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Essex Property Trust is 54.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Essex Property Trust is 54.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Essex Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 8.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essex Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $333.55 And 5 day price change is $3.12 (0.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 165,979. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $329.30 and 20 day price change is $15.59 (4.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 210,545. 50 day moving average is $326.41 and 50 day price change is $19.19 ( 6.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 253,660. 200 day moving average is $297.84 and 200 day price change is $102.25 (43.72%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 350,111.

Other owners latest trading in Essex Property Trust :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 71,178 which equates to market value of $22.76M and appx 0.00% owners of Essex Property Trust

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 338,766 which equates to market value of $108.32M and appx 0.10% owners of Essex Property Trust

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 171,828 which equates to market value of $54.94M and appx 0.20% owners of Essex Property Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.48% for Essex Property Trust

