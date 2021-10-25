Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Raised by Wedbush to $264.00

Etsy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Etsy stock Target Raised by Wedbush on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $264.00. The analysts previously had $195.00 target price. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Etsy traded up $8.83 on friday, reaching $250.10. 1859814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1844805. On friday, Shares of Etsy closed at $250.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $201.34.Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. While on yearly highs and lows, Etsy today has traded high as $250.70 and has touched $243.50 on the downward trend.

Etsy Earnings and What to expect:

Etsy last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Its revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Etsy has generated $2.69 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.6. Earnings for Etsy are expected to grow by 12.54% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $3.32 per share. Etsy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Etsy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Etsy is 71.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 71.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.52. Etsy has a PEG Ratio of 4.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Etsy has a P/B Ratio of 41.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$237.03 And 5 day price change is $20.38 (8.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,606,602. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $217.49 and 20 day price change is $22.60 (10.01%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,780,816. 50 day moving average is $214.30 and 50 day price change is $56.30 ( 29.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,911,202. 200 day moving average is $201.34 and 200 day price change is $72.73 (41.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,877,614.

Other owners latest trading in Etsy :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 146,914 which equates to market value of $30.55M and appx 0.10% owners of Etsy

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 2,457 which equates to market value of $0.51M and appx 0.00% owners of Etsy

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,430,504 which equates to market value of $297.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Etsy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.30% for Etsy

