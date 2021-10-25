Finance sector’s Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Overweight rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, market cap of 391.7B and a beta of 1.5. Bank of America has a twelve month low $23.12 of and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Shares of Bank of America traded down -$0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.55. 2,423,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48735194. Shares of Bank of America at close on Friday were at $47.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is 39.37.Bank of America has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $47.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Bank of America's today has traded high as $47.98 and has touched $47.46 on the downward trend.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 47.17 And 5 day price change is 1.6 (3.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 29,237,459. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 44.8 and 20 day price change is 4.62 (10.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 44,387,398. 50 day moving average is 42.52 and 50 day price change is 6.25 ( 15.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 45,835,191. 200 day moving average is 39.37 and 200 day price change is 15.35 (47.19%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 48,714,871.

Bank of America Earnings and What to expect:

Bank of America last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm earned $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of America has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Bank of America are expected to decrease by -6.89% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.11 per share. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Bank of America is 15.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Bank of America is 15.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.78. Bank of America has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Bank of America :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 186,718 which equates to market value of $7.93M and appx 0.20% owners of Bank of America

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 21,938,391 which equates to market value of $931.29M and appx 0.60% owners of Bank of America

On 10/22/2021 shares held by GSB Wealth Management LLC were 15,372 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.30% owners of Bank of America

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.71% for Bank of America

