Finance sector’s Limestone Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:LMST) Buy rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, market cap of 138.9M and a beta of 0.77. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low $10.46 of and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp traded down -$0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.27. 865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7546. Shares of Limestone Bancorp at close on Friday were at $18.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.6 and its 200 day moving average is 16.04.Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $18.55. While on yearly highs and lows, Limestone Bancorp’s today has traded high as $18.27 and has touched $18.26 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 18.3 And 5 day price change is -0.11 (-0.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 18.06 and 20 day price change is 0.86 (4.91%) and average 20 day moving volume is 9,105. 50 day moving average is 17.6 and 50 day price change is 1.77 ( 10.65%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,678. 200 day moving average is 16.04 and 200 day price change is 5.31 (40.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 13,781.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Limestone Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Limestone Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Limestone Bancorp are expected to decrease by -19.89% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $1.45 per share. Limestone Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Limestone Bancorp are expected to decrease by -19.89% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Limestone Bancorp is 11.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Limestone Bancorp is 11.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.78. Limestone Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Limestone Bancorp :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 1,504 which equates to market value of $25K and appx 0.00% owners of Limestone Bancorp

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 69,778 which equates to market value of $1.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Limestone Bancorp

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Boothbay Fund Management LLC were 43,825 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Limestone Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 37.68% for Limestone Bancorp

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING