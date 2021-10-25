Finance sector’s M&T Bank’s (NYSE:MTB) Buy rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, market cap of 20.5B and a beta of 1.13. M&T Bank has a twelve month low $94.67 of and a twelve month high of $168.27.

Shares of M&T Bank traded down -$0.48 on Friday, reaching $159.40. 27,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959962. Shares of M&T Bank at close on Friday were at $159.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average is 148.09.M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $158.82 and a 12 month high of $168.27. While on yearly highs and lows, M&T Bank's today has traded high as $160.68 and has touched $158.82 on the downward trend.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 156.51 And 5 day price change is 8.75 (0.0579) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,085,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 153.04 and 20 day price change is 16.62 (0.116) and average 20 day moving volume is 994,775. 50 day moving average is 144.05 and 50 day price change is 18.25 ( 0.1289) and with average volume for 50 days is : 903,822. 200 day moving average is 148.09 and 200 day price change is 12.33 (8.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 905,878.

M&T Bank Earnings and What to expect:

M&T Bank last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank has generated $10.02 earnings per share over the last year ($13.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to decrease by -8.52% in the coming year, from $13.50 to $12.35 per share. M&T Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Other owners latest trading in M&T Bank :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 383,761 which equates to market value of $57.31M and appx 0.00% owners of M&T Bank

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Culbertson A N & Co Inc were 5,435 which equates to market value of $0.81M and appx 0.20% owners of M&T Bank

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Trust Co. of Vermont were 11,489 which equates to market value of $1.72M and appx 0.10% owners of M&T Bank

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.09% for M&T Bank

