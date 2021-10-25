Finance sector’s Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Outperform rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)‘s stock had its Outperform rating Reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35, market cap of 9.9B and a beta of 0.63. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low $45.90 of and a twelve month high of $66.02.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty traded down -$0.01 on Friday, reaching $65.49. 24,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1182752. Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty at close on Friday were at $65.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is 55.7.Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $66.02. While on yearly highs and lows, Rexford Industrial Realty’s today has traded high as $65.60 and has touched $65.05 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 63.83 And 5 day price change is 4.51 (7.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,160,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 59.57 and 20 day price change is 7.19 (12.33%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,180,260. 50 day moving average is 60.45 and 50 day price change is 4.34 ( 7.10%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 940,060. 200 day moving average is 55.7 and 200 day price change is 18.78 (40.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 824,945.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Rexford Industrial Realty Earnings and What to expect:

Rexford Industrial Realty last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.8. Earnings for Rexford Industrial Realty are expected to grow by 12.90% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.75 per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Rexford Industrial Realty are expected to grow by 12.90% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 100.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 100.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a PEG Ratio of 3.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexford Industrial Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Rexford Industrial Realty :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 995,572 which equates to market value of $56.50M and appx 0.00% owners of Rexford Industrial Realty

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 181,340 which equates to market value of $10.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Rexford Industrial Realty

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 2,710 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Rexford Industrial Realty

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Rexford Industrial Realty

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING