Did they just beat EPS? First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Earnings results for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for First Bank are expected to decrease by -7.91% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.63 per share. First Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. First Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Bank stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for FRBAthe .

on FRBA’s analyst rating history

Dividend Strength: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Bank is 12.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.36% next year. This indicates that First Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

In the past three months, First Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.75% of the stock of First Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA



Earnings for First Bank are expected to decrease by -7.91% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of First Bank is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of First Bank is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99.

More latest stories: here