Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Earnings results for First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for First Community Bankshares are expected to decrease by -14.38% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $2.50 per share. First Community Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Community Bankshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for FCBC. The average twelve-month price target for First Community Bankshares is $28.00 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

on FCBC’s analyst rating history

First Community Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, First Community Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $32.62. First Community Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Community Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Community Bankshares is 51.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Community Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.20% next year. This indicates that First Community Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

In the past three months, First Community Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.99% of the stock of First Community Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 38.75% of the stock of First Community Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC



Earnings for First Community Bankshares are expected to decrease by -14.38% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of First Community Bankshares is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of First Community Bankshares is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. First Community Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here