Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Earnings results for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to decrease by -17.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.03 per share. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Financial Northwest stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for FFNW. The average twelve-month price target for First Financial Northwest is $14.00 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

First Financial Northwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, First Financial Northwest has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $16.46. First Financial Northwest has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Financial Northwest has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Northwest is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial Northwest will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.72% next year. This indicates that First Financial Northwest will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

In the past three months, First Financial Northwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.85% of the stock of First Financial Northwest is held by insiders. 41.63% of the stock of First Financial Northwest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW



Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to decrease by -17.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Northwest is 14.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. First Financial Northwest has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

