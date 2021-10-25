Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Earnings results for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business earned $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for First Foundation are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.39 per share. First Foundation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. First Foundation will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Foundation stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for FFWM. The average twelve-month price target for First Foundation is $31.00 with a high price target of $33.00 and a low price target of $29.00.

First Foundation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, First Foundation has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $26.81. First Foundation has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation pays a meaningful dividend of 1.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Foundation has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Foundation is 19.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Foundation will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.06% next year. This indicates that First Foundation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

In the past three months, First Foundation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,357,590.00 in company stock. 13.90% of the stock of First Foundation is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.54% of the stock of First Foundation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM



Earnings for First Foundation are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 11.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 11.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. First Foundation has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

