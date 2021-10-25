Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Earnings results for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65 million. Flushing Financial has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Flushing Financial are expected to decrease by -9.34% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.33 per share. Flushing Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Flushing Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10151674”.

Analyst Opinion on Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Flushing Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for FFICthe .

Dividend Strength: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Flushing Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flushing Financial is 49.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flushing Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.05% next year. This indicates that Flushing Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

In the past three months, Flushing Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $66,345.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.74% of the stock of Flushing Financial is held by insiders. 67.91% of the stock of Flushing Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC



The P/E ratio of Flushing Financial is 12.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Flushing Financial is 12.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Flushing Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

