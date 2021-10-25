Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $370.00

Fortinet stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Fortinet stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $370.00. The analysts previously had $324.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Fortinet traded up $3.40 on friday, reaching $338.69. 2941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888937. On friday, Shares of Fortinet closed at $338.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.96 and its 200 day moving average is $232.97.Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $341.37. While on yearly highs and lows, Fortinet today has traded high as $341.37 and has touched $336.81 on the downward trend.

Fortinet Earnings and What to expect:

Fortinet last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm earned $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.2. Earnings for Fortinet are expected to grow by 16.90% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $3.32 per share. Fortinet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Fortinet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2990496”.

Earnings for Fortinet are expected to grow by 16.90% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortinet is 108.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Fortinet is 108.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.15. Fortinet has a PEG Ratio of 7.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortinet has a P/B Ratio of 63.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$334.70 And 5 day price change is $11.56 (3.54%) with average volume for 5 day average is 539,147. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $311.28 and 20 day price change is $37.73 (12.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 775,127. 50 day moving average is $307.96 and 50 day price change is $28.97 ( 9.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 871,575. 200 day moving average is $232.97 and 200 day price change is $190.16 (128.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,038,761.

Other owners latest trading in Fortinet :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 7,720 which equates to market value of $2.26M and appx 0.10% owners of Fortinet

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 434,950 which equates to market value of $127.02M and appx 0.10% owners of Fortinet

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Orion Capital Management LLC were 5,235 which equates to market value of $1.53M and appx 0.90% owners of Fortinet

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.50% for Fortinet

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING