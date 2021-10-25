numbers crunched for you before earnings results Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Earnings results for Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Franklin Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Dividend Strength: Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

In the past three months, Franklin Financial Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Franklin Financial Services is held by insiders. Only 19.03% of the stock of Franklin Financial Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF



The P/E ratio of Franklin Financial Services is 8.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Franklin Financial Services is 8.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Franklin Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

