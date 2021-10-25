Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Raised by DA Davidson to $68.00

Glacier Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Glacier Bancorp stock Target Raised by DA Davidson on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $68.00. The analysts previously had $65.00 target price. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp traded down -$0.60 on friday, reaching $56.47. 98379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501409. On friday, Shares of Glacier Bancorp closed at $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23.Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Glacier Bancorp today has traded high as $57.61 and has touched $56.12 on the downward trend.

Glacier Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Glacier Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year ($3.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for Glacier Bancorp are expected to grow by 0.70% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $2.86 per share. Glacier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.76. Glacier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$55.85 And 5 day price change is $2.27 (4.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 236,190. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.17 and 20 day price change is $0.84 (1.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 470,107. 50 day moving average is $53.39 and 50 day price change is $3.23 ( 6.06%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 412,669. 200 day moving average is $55.23 and 200 day price change is $8.29 (17.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 383,307.

Other owners latest trading in Glacier Bancorp :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 153,691 which equates to market value of $8.51M and appx 0.00% owners of Glacier Bancorp

On 10/22/2021 shares held by James Investment Research Inc. were 4,300 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Glacier Bancorp

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 8,500 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Glacier Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.90% for Glacier Bancorp

