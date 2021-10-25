Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Earnings results for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Hanmi Financial are expected to decrease by -13.33% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.08 per share. Hanmi Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Hanmi Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hanmi Financial stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for HAFC. The average twelve-month price target for Hanmi Financial is $24.00 with a high price target of $24.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

Hanmi Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanmi Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hanmi Financial is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanmi Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.08% next year. This indicates that Hanmi Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

In the past three months, Hanmi Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of Hanmi Financial is held by insiders. 86.57% of the stock of Hanmi Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC



Hanmi Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

