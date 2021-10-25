Must-See Earnings Estimates for: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Earnings results for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for HarborOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.90% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.08 per share. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for HarborOne Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for HONE. The average twelve-month price target for HarborOne Bancorp is $12.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

HarborOne Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HarborOne Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 24.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HarborOne Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.52% next year. This indicates that HarborOne Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

In the past three months, HarborOne Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.96% of the stock of HarborOne Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.36% of the stock of HarborOne Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE



Earnings for HarborOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.90% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 12.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 12.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. HarborOne Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

