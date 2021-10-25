Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Earnings results for Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm earned $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hawaiian has generated ($11.96) earnings per share over the last year (($6.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hawaiian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.45) to $1.00 per share. Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Hawaiian will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hawaiian stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HA. The average twelve-month price target for Hawaiian is $23.57 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

on HA’s analyst rating history

Hawaiian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.57, Hawaiian has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $20.10. Hawaiian has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian does not currently pay a dividend. Hawaiian does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Hawaiian will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.00% next year. This indicates that Hawaiian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

In the past three months, Hawaiian insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,650.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Hawaiian is held by insiders. 78.21% of the stock of Hawaiian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA



Earnings for Hawaiian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.45) to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian is -2.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian is -2.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here