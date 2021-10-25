HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $290.00

HCA Healthcare stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. HCA Healthcare stock Target Raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $290.00. The analysts previously had $275.00 target price. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HCA Healthcare traded down -$1.07 on friday, reaching $252.00. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1543763. On friday, Shares of HCA Healthcare closed at $252.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.46.HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. While on yearly highs and lows, HCA Healthcare today has traded high as $254.22 and has touched $250.80 on the downward trend.

HCA Healthcare Earnings and What to expect:

HCA Healthcare last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company earned $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has generated $11.61 earnings per share over the last year ($14.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for HCA Healthcare are expected to grow by 6.32% in the coming year, from $16.78 to $17.84 per share. HCA Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 17.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 17.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.12. HCA Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HCA Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 29.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$251.85 And 5 day price change is $6.23 (2.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,524,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $246.20 and 20 day price change is -$3.22 (-1.26%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,406,810. 50 day moving average is $250.16 and 50 day price change is $10.57 ( 4.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,368,172. 200 day moving average is $212.46 and 200 day price change is $79.51 (45.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,435,094.

Other owners latest trading in HCA Healthcare :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 8,145 which equates to market value of $1.98M and appx 0.10% owners of HCA Healthcare

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 765,733 which equates to market value of $185.86M and appx 0.10% owners of HCA Healthcare

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Tompkins Financial Corp were 278 which equates to market value of $67K and appx 0.00% owners of HCA Healthcare

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.57% for HCA Healthcare

