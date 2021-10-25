Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $35.00

Helmerich & Payne stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Helmerich & Payne stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $35.00. The analysts previously had $29.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne traded up $0.61 on friday, reaching $34.71. 2310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1246752. On friday, Shares of Helmerich & Payne closed at $34.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.26. While on yearly highs and lows, Helmerich & Payne today has traded high as $34.78 and has touched $34.43 on the downward trend.

Helmerich & Payne Earnings and What to expect:

Helmerich & Payne last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business earned $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($2.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Helmerich & Payne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.55) to ($1.23) per share. Helmerich & Payne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. Helmerich & Payne will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 18th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Helmerich & Payne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.55) to ($1.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Helmerich & Payne is -11.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Helmerich & Payne has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$34.42 And 5 day price change is -$0.08 (-0.23%) with average volume for 5 day average is 776,213. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $31.45 and 20 day price change is $6.37 (22.88%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,233,078. 50 day moving average is $28.41 and 50 day price change is $6.64 ( 24.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,114,035. 200 day moving average is $28.74 and 200 day price change is $8.85 (34.90%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,325,623.

Other owners latest trading in Helmerich & Payne :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 26,533 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Helmerich & Payne

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Grace & White Inc. NY were 157,253 which equates to market value of $4.31M and appx 0.80% owners of Helmerich & Payne

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 7,960 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Helmerich & Payne

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.44% for Helmerich & Payne

