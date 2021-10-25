Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Earnings results for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.48. Hersha Hospitality Trust has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year (($3.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hersha Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to $0.64 per share. Hersha Hospitality Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Hersha Hospitality Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159610”.

Analyst Opinion on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality Trust stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HT. The average twelve-month price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust is $9.83 with a high price target of $10.50 and a low price target of $9.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.83, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a forecasted upside of 13.3% from its current price of $8.67. Hersha Hospitality Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Hersha Hospitality Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Hersha Hospitality Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 175.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Hersha Hospitality Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

In the past three months, Hersha Hospitality Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,234.00 in company stock. 18.20% of the stock of Hersha Hospitality Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT



Earnings for Hersha Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Hersha Hospitality Trust is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hersha Hospitality Trust is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

