Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Earnings results for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company earned $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Home Bancorp has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for Home Bancorp are expected to decrease by -30.02% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $3.45 per share. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Home Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for HBCP. The average twelve-month price target for Home Bancorp is $40.00 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

on HBCP’s analyst rating history

Home Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Home Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $39.20. Home Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Home Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Home Bancorp is 32.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Home Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that Home Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

In the past three months, Home Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $36,870.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Home Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 39.79% of the stock of Home Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP



Earnings for Home Bancorp are expected to decrease by -30.02% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Home Bancorp is 7.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Home Bancorp is 7.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Home Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

