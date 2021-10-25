worth buying post Earnings results? Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Earnings results for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.06 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Dividend Strength: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

In the past three months, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.20% of the stock of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.36% of the stock of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)



The P/E ratio of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

