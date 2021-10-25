Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Earnings results for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company earned $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Earnings for Horizon Technology Finance are expected to grow by 7.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.34 per share. Horizon Technology Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Horizon Technology Finance will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Horizon Technology Finance stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HRZN. The average twelve-month price target for Horizon Technology Finance is $12.83 with a high price target of $15.50 and a low price target of $9.50.

Horizon Technology Finance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.83, Horizon Technology Finance has a forecasted downside of 25.3% from its current price of $17.19. Horizon Technology Finance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Horizon Technology Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Horizon Technology Finance is 101.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Horizon Technology Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.55% in the coming year. This indicates that Horizon Technology Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

In the past three months, Horizon Technology Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Horizon Technology Finance is held by insiders. Only 9.95% of the stock of Horizon Technology Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN



The P/E ratio of Horizon Technology Finance is 29.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Horizon Technology Finance is 29.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

