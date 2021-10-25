Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Earnings results for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Independent Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -25.82% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.04 per share. Independent Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Independent Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160661”.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Independent Bank stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for IBCPthe .

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.83%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Independent Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank is 33.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.18% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

In the past three months, Independent Bank insiders have sold 129.10% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $20,690.00 in company stock and sold $47,401.00 in company stock. Only 4.96% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by insiders. 79.82% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -25.82% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 6.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 6.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

