Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Independent Bank stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Independent Bank Downgraded by Piper Sandler on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Independent Bank traded down -$2.25 on Friday, reaching $82.58. 79015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179230. Shares of Independent Bank were trading at $82.58 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $99.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Independent Bank's today has traded high as $84.41 and has touched $80.86 on the downward trend.

Independent Bank Earnings and What to expect:

Independent Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year ($4.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $4.50 to $4.74 per share. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 18.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 18.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $83.31 And 5 day price change is $0.98 (1.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 225,768. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $80.27 and 20 day price change is $5.47 (7.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 171,182. 50 day moving average is $76.71 and 50 day price change is $5.86 ( 7.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 165,253. 200 day moving average is $79.22 and 200 day price change is $4.92 (6.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 176,285.

Other owners latest trading in Independent Bank :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 13,298 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.00% owners of Independent Bank

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 15,900 which equates to market value of $1.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Independent Bank

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 24,108 which equates to market value of $1.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Independent Bank

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.67% for Independent Bank

