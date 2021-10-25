IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

IPG Photonics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. IPG Photonics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of IPG Photonics traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $162.11. 71231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263740. Shares of IPG Photonics were trading at $162.11 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31.IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $262.55. While on yearly highs and lows, IPG Photonics's today has traded high as $162.43 and has touched $160.00 on the downward trend.

IPG Photonics Earnings and What to expect:

IPG Photonics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year ($4.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Earnings for IPG Photonics are expected to grow by 20.72% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $6.41 per share. IPG Photonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. IPG Photonics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for IPG Photonics are expected to grow by 20.72% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $6.41 per share. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 39.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 39.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.15. IPG Photonics has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $163.24 And 5 day price change is -$1.24 (-0.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 161,475. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $159.93 and 20 day price change is -$2.22 (-1.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 241,184. 50 day moving average is $165.49 and 50 day price change is -$7.14 ( -4.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 297,591. 200 day moving average is $202.31 and 200 day price change is -$79.54 (-32.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 308,923.

Other owners latest trading in IPG Photonics :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 746,632 which equates to market value of $118.27M and appx 0.10% owners of IPG Photonics

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Optimum Investment Advisors were 500 which equates to market value of $79K and appx 0.00% owners of IPG Photonics

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cambiar Investors LLC were 50,651 which equates to market value of $8.02M and appx 0.30% owners of IPG Photonics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.37% for IPG Photonics

