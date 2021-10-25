IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $287.00

IQVIA stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. IQVIA stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $287.00. The analysts previously had $285.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IQVIA traded down -$0.21 on friday, reaching $256.68. 234314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709873. On friday, Shares of IQVIA closed at $256.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.14 and its 200 day moving average is $227.05.IQVIA has a 12 month low of $150.66 and a 12 month high of $265.34. While on yearly highs and lows, IQVIA today has traded high as $258.31 and has touched $255.22 on the downward trend.

IQVIA Earnings and What to expect:

IQVIA last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.3. Earnings for IQVIA are expected to grow by 13.80% in the coming year, from $8.26 to $9.40 per share. IQVIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 82.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 82.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.32. IQVIA has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IQVIA has a P/B Ratio of 7.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$253.94 And 5 day price change is $8.99 (3.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 775,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $245.15 and 20 day price change is $9.31 (3.75%) and average 20 day moving volume is 689,095. 50 day moving average is $253.14 and 50 day price change is $9.31 ( 3.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 651,860. 200 day moving average is $227.05 and 200 day price change is $66.37 (34.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 876,586.

Other owners latest trading in IQVIA :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 202,070 which equates to market value of $48.40M and appx 0.10% owners of IQVIA

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 15,153 which equates to market value of $3.63M and appx 0.10% owners of IQVIA

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Eudaimonia Partners LLC were 859 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of IQVIA

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.01% for IQVIA

