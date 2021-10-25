JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Raised by Mizuho – 2 stars to $95.00

JD.com stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. JD.com stock Target Raised by Mizuho – 2 stars on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $95.00. The analysts previously had $85.00 target price. Mizuho – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JD.com traded up $0.14 on friday, reaching $83.21. 15499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8839355. On friday, Shares of JD.com closed at $83.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. While on yearly highs and lows, JD.com today has traded high as $83.88 and has touched $83.12 on the downward trend.

JD.com Earnings and What to expect:

JD.com last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 22nd, 2021. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. Its revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. JD.com has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for JD.com are expected to grow by 71.79% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.34 per share. JD.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of JD.com is 24.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of JD.com is 24.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.23. JD.com has a PEG Ratio of 4.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JD.com has a P/B Ratio of 3.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$84.17 And 5 day price change is $0.93 (1.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,759,774. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $77.99 and 20 day price change is $6.92 (9.05%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,661,669. 50 day moving average is $76.29 and 50 day price change is $13.49 ( 19.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,393,894. 200 day moving average is $79.72 and 200 day price change is -$8.19 (-8.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 11,037,725.

Other owners latest trading in JD.com :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 2,820,901 which equates to market value of $203.78M and appx 0.10% owners of JD.com

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Global Retirement Partners LLC were 4,012 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of JD.com

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 2,787 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of JD.com

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 37.10% for JD.com

