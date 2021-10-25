JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $210.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $210.00. The analysts previously had $200.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $1.01 on friday, reaching $172.80. 14649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12142191. On friday, Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. closed at $172.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.34.JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $172.95. While on yearly highs and lows, JPMorgan Chase & Co. today has traded high as $172.95 and has touched $172.00 on the downward trend.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Earnings and What to expect:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Its revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $8.88 earnings per share over the last year ($14.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. are expected to decrease by -14.16% in the coming year, from $14.05 to $12.06 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. are expected to decrease by -14.16% in the coming year, from $14.05 to $12.06 per share. The P/E ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$169.45 And 5 day price change is $5.17 (3.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 9,229,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $167.25 and 20 day price change is $8.74 (5.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 11,793,170. 50 day moving average is $161.94 and 50 day price change is $9.99 ( 6.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,836,268. 200 day moving average is $154.34 and 200 day price change is $35.91 (26.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 13,380,386.

Other owners latest trading in JPMorgan Chase & Co. :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. were 53,056 which equates to market value of $8.69M and appx 0.20% owners of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 8,939,557 which equates to market value of $1.46B and appx 0.90% owners of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Orion Capital Management LLC were 9,390 which equates to market value of $1.54M and appx 0.90% owners of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.67% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING