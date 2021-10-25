Wall street estimates Earnings report Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Earnings results for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Lakeland Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.91% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.75 per share. Lakeland Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lakeland Bancorp stock is Strong Buy based on the current 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for LBAI. The average twelve-month price target for Lakeland Bancorp is $23.00 with a high price target of $23.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

on LBAI’s analyst rating history

Lakeland Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Lakeland Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 26.5% from its current price of $18.18. Lakeland Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lakeland Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 47.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lakeland Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.86% next year. This indicates that Lakeland Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

In the past three months, Lakeland Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $201,722.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.24% of the stock of Lakeland Bancorp is held by insiders. 59.37% of the stock of Lakeland Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI



Earnings for Lakeland Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.91% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 11.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 11.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Lakeland Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here