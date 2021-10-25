Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $17.00

Liberty Oilfield Services stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Liberty Oilfield Services stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $17.00. The analysts previously had $15.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services traded up $0.56 on friday, reaching $15.56. 1286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1658359. On friday, Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services closed at $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Liberty Oilfield Services today has traded high as $15.58 and has touched $15.27 on the downward trend.

Liberty Oilfield Services Earnings and What to expect:

Liberty Oilfield Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liberty Oilfield Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $0.39 per share. Liberty Oilfield Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Liberty Oilfield Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10148935”.

Earnings for Liberty Oilfield Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Oilfield Services is -11.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty Oilfield Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$15.31 And 5 day price change is -$0.22 (-1.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,299,477. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.08 and 20 day price change is $2.49 (19.59%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,651,099. 50 day moving average is $11.89 and 50 day price change is $5.30 ( 53.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,347,228. 200 day moving average is $12.38 and 200 day price change is $2.82 (22.78%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,339,515.

Other owners latest trading in Liberty Oilfield Services :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 74,061 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.00% owners of Liberty Oilfield Services

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Belvedere Trading LLC were 46,986 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Liberty Oilfield Services

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 664,951 which equates to market value of $9.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Liberty Oilfield Services

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.76% for Liberty Oilfield Services

