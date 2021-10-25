Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Lindsay stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Lindsay Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Lindsay traded down -$0.71 on Friday, reaching $145.04. 18616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54314. Shares of Lindsay were trading at $145.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61.Lindsay has a 12 month low of $143.48 and a 12 month high of $179.27. While on yearly highs and lows, Lindsay's today has traded high as $146.56 and has touched $143.48 on the downward trend.

Lindsay Earnings and What to expect:

Lindsay last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lindsay has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year ($4.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Earnings for Lindsay are expected to grow by 37.41% in the coming year, from $4.01 to $5.51 per share. Lindsay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 30.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 30.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 32.15. Lindsay has a P/B Ratio of 5.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $150.98 And 5 day price change is -$16.12 (-10.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 65,737. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $155.32 and 20 day price change is -$10.64 (-6.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 45,064. 50 day moving average is $158.33 and 50 day price change is -$29.92 ( -17.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 49,908. 200 day moving average is $160.61 and 200 day price change is -$0.52 (-0.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 57,028.

Other owners latest trading in Lindsay :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Tompkins Financial Corp were 300 which equates to market value of $46K and appx 0.00% owners of Lindsay

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 1,030 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Lindsay

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 5,300 which equates to market value of $0.80M and appx 0.00% owners of Lindsay

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.16% for Lindsay

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING