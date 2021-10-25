Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Earnings results for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company earned $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Luther Burbank are expected to grow by 5.66% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.68 per share. Luther Burbank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Luther Burbank will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

like Luther Burbank stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 58.18% of gave Luther Burbank an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Luther Burbank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Luther Burbank is 53.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luther Burbank will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Luther Burbank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

In the past three months, Luther Burbank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $100,080.00 in company stock. 22.86% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.87% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC



Earnings for Luther Burbank are expected to grow by 5.66% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 11.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 11.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. Luther Burbank has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here