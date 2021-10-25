Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Earnings results for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The business earned $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year ($6.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Earnings for MarineMax are expected to grow by 2.91% in the coming year, from $6.54 to $6.73 per share. MarineMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. MarineMax will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MarineMax stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for HZO. The average twelve-month price target for MarineMax is $56.40 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

on HZO’s analyst rating history

MarineMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.40, MarineMax has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $46.73. MarineMax has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax does not currently pay a dividend. MarineMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

In the past three months, MarineMax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of MarineMax is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO



Earnings for MarineMax are expected to grow by 2.91% in the coming year, from $6.54 to $6.73 per share. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 7.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 7.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.23. MarineMax has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here