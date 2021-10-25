Medical sector’s Agenus’s (NASDAQ:AGEN) Buy rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 909.1M and a beta of 1.41. Agenus has a twelve month low $2.50 of and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Shares of Agenus traded down -$0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.87. 953,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4088984. Shares of Agenus at close on Friday were at $3.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is 4.53.Agenus has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.79. While on yearly highs and lows, Agenus's today has traded high as $4.08 and has touched $3.82 on the downward trend.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 4.64 And 5 day price change is -1.09 (-21.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,963,077. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 5.25 and 20 day price change is -1.68 (-29.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,821,354. 50 day moving average is 5.74 and 50 day price change is -2.15 ( -34.96%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,085,126. 200 day moving average is 4.53 and 200 day price change is 0.75 (0.2308) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,140,974.

Agenus Earnings and What to expect:

Agenus last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm earned $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Agenus has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agenus are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.97) per share. Agenus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Other owners latest trading in Agenus :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Lynch & Associates IN were 26,493 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Agenus

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 196,661 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of Agenus

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 1,284,065 which equates to market value of $7.05M and appx 0.00% owners of Agenus

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.28% for Agenus

