Medical sector’s Ocular Therapeutix’s (NASDAQ:OCUL) Buy rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 520.8M and a beta of 2.12. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low $6.73 of and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix traded down -$0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 521,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1238511. Shares of Ocular Therapeutix at close on Friday were at $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is 14.62.Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $24.30. While on yearly highs and lows, Ocular Therapeutix’s today has traded high as $7.08 and has touched $6.73 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 9.51 And 5 day price change is -4.54 (-39.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,089,476. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 10.34 and 20 day price change is -3.83 (-35.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,446,989. 50 day moving average is 10.47 and 50 day price change is -3.76 ( -34.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,025,312. 200 day moving average is 14.62 and 200 day price change is -15.11 (-68.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 991,256.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Ocular Therapeutix Earnings and What to expect:

Ocular Therapeutix last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ocular Therapeutix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.48) per share. Ocular Therapeutix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ocular Therapeutix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Ocular Therapeutix is -3.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ocular Therapeutix is -3.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ocular Therapeutix has a P/B Ratio of 6.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Ocular Therapeutix :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 10,400 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Ocular Therapeutix

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Vigilare Wealth Management were 41,420 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.30% owners of Ocular Therapeutix

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 19,597 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Ocular Therapeutix

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.02% for Ocular Therapeutix

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING