MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

MercadoLibre stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MercadoLibre Upgraded by Scotiabank on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Outperform. The analysts previously had rating of Sector Perform.

Shares of MercadoLibre traded up $38.25 on Friday, reaching $1,542.03. 198653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348060. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,742.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,625.39. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,521.35 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Earnings and What to expect:

MercadoLibre last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Its revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MercadoLibre has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MercadoLibre are expected to grow by 155.34% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $7.89 per share. MercadoLibre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for MercadoLibre are expected to grow by 155.34% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $7.89 per share. The P/E ratio of MercadoLibre is -30,358.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MercadoLibre has a P/B Ratio of 45.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1,566.80 And 5 day price change is -$41.62 (-2.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 337,977. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1,571.85 and 20 day price change is -$217.15 (-12.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 384,464. 50 day moving average is $1,742.01 and 50 day price change is -$300.60 ( -16.23%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 329,540. 200 day moving average is $1,625.39 and 200 day price change is -$168.00 (-9.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 439,284.

Other owners latest trading in MercadoLibre :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 897 which equates to market value of $1.51M and appx 0.00% owners of MercadoLibre

On 10/25/2021 shares held by United Maritime Capital LLC were 3,480 which equates to market value of $5.84M and appx 6.50% owners of MercadoLibre

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Howland Capital Management LLC were 13,641 which equates to market value of $22.91M and appx 1.20% owners of MercadoLibre

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.21% for MercadoLibre

