Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Mercer International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Mercer International Downgraded by Raymond James on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Outperform. The analysts previously had rating of Strong-Buy.

Shares of Mercer International traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 153576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322824. Shares of Mercer International were trading at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.14. While on yearly highs and lows, Mercer International’s today has traded high as $10.39 and has touched $10.04 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Mercer International Earnings and What to expect:

Mercer International last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Earnings for Mercer International are expected to decrease by -15.41% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.25 per share. Mercer International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Earnings for Mercer International are expected to decrease by -15.41% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercer International is 32.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Mercer International is 32.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.12. Mercer International has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.26 And 5 day price change is -$0.48 (-4.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 288,501. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.07 and 20 day price change is -$2.14 (-17.37%) and average 20 day moving volume is 315,565. 50 day moving average is $11.25 and 50 day price change is -$1.22 ( -10.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 275,090. 200 day moving average is $13.09 and 200 day price change is -$1.10 (-9.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 267,808.

Other owners latest trading in Mercer International :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Vancity Investment Management Ltd were 473,836 which equates to market value of $5.49M and appx 0.70% owners of Mercer International

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Comerica Bank were 39,616 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Mercer International

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Amalgamated Bank were 13,976 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Mercer International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.37% for Mercer International

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING