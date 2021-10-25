Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $365.00

Microsoft stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Microsoft stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $365.00. The analysts previously had $342.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Microsoft traded down -$0.31 on friday, reaching $308.85. 8513631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24610773. On friday, Shares of Microsoft closed at $308.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day moving average is $263.93.Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. While on yearly highs and lows, Microsoft today has traded high as $309.40 and has touched $306.46 on the downward trend.

Microsoft Earnings and What to expect:

Microsoft last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company earned $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Its revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has generated $7.97 earnings per share over the last year ($8.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Earnings for Microsoft are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $8.61 to $9.74 per share. Microsoft has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Microsoft will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$308.70 And 5 day price change is $0.66 (0.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 15,072,954. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $296.72 and 20 day price change is $13.78 (4.69%) and average 20 day moving volume is 23,293,514. 50 day moving average is $298.25 and 50 day price change is $15.10 ( 5.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,918,123. 200 day moving average is $263.93 and 200 day price change is $88.33 (40.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 25,598,561.

Other owners latest trading in Microsoft :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Meridian Financial Partners LLC were 14,714 which equates to market value of $4.31M and appx 2.90% owners of Microsoft

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 818,940 which equates to market value of $230.88M and appx 6.00% owners of Microsoft

On 10/25/2021 shares held by United Maritime Capital LLC were 16,950 which equates to market value of $4.78M and appx 5.30% owners of Microsoft

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.17% for Microsoft

