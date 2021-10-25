Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Earnings results for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries has generated ($80.90) earnings per share over the last year (($86.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($59.48) to ($37.29) per share. Nabors Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Nabors Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160580”.

Analyst Opinion on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Nabors Industries stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for NBR. The average twelve-month price target for Nabors Industries is $100.00 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $100.00.

Nabors Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, Nabors Industries has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $120.60. Nabors Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Nabors Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

In the past three months, Nabors Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.49% of the stock of Nabors Industries is held by insiders. 69.32% of the stock of Nabors Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR



Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($59.48) to ($37.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Nabors Industries is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nabors Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

