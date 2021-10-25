Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $115.00

Nabors Industries stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Nabors Industries stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $115.00. The analysts previously had $87.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nabors Industries traded up $3.55 on friday, reaching $123.60. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150299. On friday, Shares of Nabors Industries closed at $123.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61.Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $133.61. While on yearly highs and lows, Nabors Industries today has traded high as $123.60 and has touched $123.60 on the downward trend.

Nabors Industries Earnings and What to expect:

Nabors Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by $1.40. The firm earned $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries has generated ($80.90) earnings per share over the last year (($86.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($59.48) to ($37.29) per share. Nabors Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Nabors Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160580”.

Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($59.48) to ($37.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Nabors Industries is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nabors Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$124.17 And 5 day price change is -$0.08 (-0.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 118,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $111.15 and 20 day price change is $30.63 (34.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 146,600. 50 day moving average is $92.55 and 50 day price change is $41.40 ( 52.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 136,116. 200 day moving average is $94.61 and 200 day price change is $52.52 (77.14%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 180,462.

Other owners latest trading in Nabors Industries :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 3,600 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Nabors Industries

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Sippican Capital Advisors were 3,143 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.30% owners of Nabors Industries

On 10/20/2021 shares held by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC were 8,884 which equates to market value of $0.86M and appx 0.50% owners of Nabors Industries

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.32% for Nabors Industries

