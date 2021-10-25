Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Target Lowered by Robert W. Baird to $67.00

Altra Industrial Motion stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Robert W. Baird on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $67.00. The analysts previously had $69.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $54.65. 201374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240123. On Friday, Shares of closed at $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $68.07. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $55.71 and has touched $54.07 on the downward trend.

Altra Industrial Motion last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Earnings for Altra Industrial Motion are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.88 per share. Altra Industrial Motion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 11th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 23.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 23.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 32.15. Altra Industrial Motion has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altra Industrial Motion has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

5 day Moving Average is $$56.02 And 5 day price change is -$0.29 (-0.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 223,272. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.44 and 20 day price change is -$2.42 (-4.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 212,898. 50 day moving average is $56.61 and 50 day price change is -$6.68 ( -10.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 224,277. 200 day moving average is $60.03 and 200 day price change is -$9.06 (-14.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 293,338.

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 8,300 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Altra Industrial Motion

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 14,300 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.10% owners of Altra Industrial Motion

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC were 326,582 which equates to market value of $18.08M and appx 0.10% owners of Altra Industrial Motion

