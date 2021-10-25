Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $13.25

Apollo Investment stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $13.25. The analysts previously had $13.75 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $13.44. 99261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309560. On Friday, Shares of closed at $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $13.49 and has touched $13.41 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Apollo Investment last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm earned $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year ($2.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Apollo Investment are expected to decrease by -0.70% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.42 per share. Apollo Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Apollo Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-7231.

Earnings for Apollo Investment are expected to decrease by -0.70% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Investment is 6.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Apollo Investment is 6.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Apollo Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:AINV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$13.43 And 5 day price change is $0.11 (0.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 154,643. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.28 and 20 day price change is $0.40 (3.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 234,476. 50 day moving average is $13.42 and 50 day price change is -$0.37 ( -2.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 278,590. 200 day moving average is $13.75 and 200 day price change is $1.76 (15.04%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 331,077.

Other owners latest trading in Apollo Investment :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 53,490 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.10% owners of Apollo Investment

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 169,826 which equates to market value of $2.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Apollo Investment

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 18,064 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Apollo Investment

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 32.97% for Apollo Investment

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING