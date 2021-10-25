The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $59.00

The Cheesecake Factory stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $59.00. The analysts previously had $64.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $41.62. 514279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982223. On Friday, Shares of closed at $41.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 45.02 and its 200 day moving average is 51.55. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $65.81. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $42.47 and has touched $41.46 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

The Cheesecake Factory last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Cheesecake Factory has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Cheesecake Factory are expected to grow by 33.47% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $3.35 per share. The Cheesecake Factory has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. The Cheesecake Factory will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for The Cheesecake Factory are expected to grow by 33.47% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of The Cheesecake Factory is -33.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Cheesecake Factory has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Cheesecake Factory has a P/B Ratio of 6.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:CAKE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $41.94 And 5 day price change is -1.13 (-2.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,046,142. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 45.06 and 20 day price change is -7.88 (-15.82%) and average 20 day moving volume is 892,745. 50 day moving average is 45.02 and 50 day price change is -2.21 ( -5.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 907,310. 200 day moving average is 51.55 and 200 day price change is 3.81 (9.99%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,029,898.

Other owners latest trading in The Cheesecake Factory :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 70,905 which equates to market value of $3.33M and appx 0.00% owners of The Cheesecake Factory

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 5,089 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of The Cheesecake Factory

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 18,606 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of The Cheesecake Factory

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.66% for The Cheesecake Factory

