CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Lowered by Loop Capital to $200.00

CMC Materials stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Loop Capital on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $200.00. The analysts previously had $210.00 target price. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $128.54. 24727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158493. On Friday, Shares of closed at $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.61. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $129.37 and has touched $128.04 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

CMC Materials last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company earned $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. CMC Materials has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 1.47% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $7.60 per share. CMC Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. CMC Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 1.47% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $7.60 per share. The P/E ratio of CMC Materials is -76.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CMC Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:CCMP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$129.18 And 5 day price change is $0.72 (0.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 67,144. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $124.64 and 20 day price change is $2.19 (1.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 116,711. 50 day moving average is $126.80 and 50 day price change is $3.80 ( 3.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 180,594. 200 day moving average is $152.29 and 200 day price change is -$29.44 (-18.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 200,255.

Other owners latest trading in CMC Materials :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 37,663 which equates to market value of $4.64M and appx 0.00% owners of CMC Materials

On 10/22/2021 shares held by James Investment Research Inc. were 1,713 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of CMC Materials

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 1,500 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of CMC Materials

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.80% for CMC Materials

