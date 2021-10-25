GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Target Lowered by B. Riley to $24.00

GreenPower Motor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by B. Riley on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $24.00. The analysts previously had $27.00 target price. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $13.62. 42992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111987. On Friday, Shares of closed at $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $13.67 and has touched $12.91 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

GreenPower Motor last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm earned $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GreenPower Motor are expected to grow by 104.76% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.43 per share. GreenPower Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GreenPower Motor has a P/B Ratio of 7.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NASDAQ:GP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$13.50 And 5 day price change is -$0.32 (-2.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 47,502. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.62 and 20 day price change is -$2.00 (-13.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 93,000. 50 day moving average is $13.56 and 50 day price change is -$2.22 ( -14.55%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 105,772. 200 day moving average is $19.35 and 200 day price change is -$17.88 (-57.83%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 254,798.

Other owners latest trading in GreenPower Motor :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 22,770 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of GreenPower Motor

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 13,247 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of GreenPower Motor

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Invesco Ltd. were 2,068,308 which equates to market value of $40.60M and appx 0.00% owners of GreenPower Motor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.13% for GreenPower Motor

